A Greek police explosives expert searches for evidence outside a house in Chalandri suburb, north of Athens, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS A small bomb exploded outside the Athens home of a Greek criminal prosecutor early on Thursday, causing no injuries but damaging houses and cars, police said.

The dynamite-packed device was placed in the front yard of the house of Paraskevi Kalaitzi who has investigated a string of high-profile criminal cases, including the 2009 kidnapping of shipping magnate Perikilis Panagopoulos.

"We haven't formed a clear picture yet. It could be common criminals or (domestic) terrorism," said a police official who declined to be named.

The blast tore a hole in the building's front door and smashed windows in seven houses and six cars, police said. Officers were studying CCTV footage for clues.

Panagopoulos was held for eight days then released after his family paid a ransom, in a case that riveted the nation.

Several small bombs have exploded in Greece in recent years as the country struggles through harsh austerity measures imposed by foreign lenders. Gas canisters have been left a number of times at banks and tax offices.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)