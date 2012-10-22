Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attends a news conference at the end of the second session of a two-day European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has expelled one of his deputies for threatening to vote against the latest package of austerity measures demanded by international lenders, the government said on Monday.

Greece is finalising a package of spending cuts worth 11.5 billion euros (9.3 billion pounds) for 2013 and 2014, which must be ratified by parliament before it can secure its next tranche of aid from the EU and IMF to avoid bankruptcy.

Nikos Stavrogiannis was dismissed from the New Democracy parliamentary group after saying he would vote against the measures, which include a new wave of cuts to wages and pensions, because they were "unfair, harsh and ineffective".

"My conscience does not allow me to vote for measures that devastate the weakest members of society," Stavrogiannis told the Real News newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

Samaras' three-party coalition lost another deputy on Monday when Yannis Mihelogiannakis quit the small Democratic Left party to become an independent over his objections to the cuts.

"The new measures will be the grave stone for Greek society," he said.

The expulsion of Stavrogiannis, who also remains in parliament as an independent, underscores Samaras' hard line on deputies publicly undermining his pledge to push through the cuts to restore Greece's credibility among lenders.

"Obviously we do not see eye to eye with Mr Stavrogiannis," the government's spokesman, Simos Kedikoglou, told Greek television on Monday, confirming the expulsion.

"The vast majority of us have realised that there is an imperative national duty that we must serve, that we must put the national interest above everything else."

Stavrogiannis was the first New Democracy lawmaker to be kicked out for threatening to vote against the package. In July, Samaras expelled Deputy Labour Minister Nikos Nikolopoulos after he resigned his post complaining that the government was not being forceful enough in negotiations with its lenders.

The two departures reduce the coalition's backing to 176 seats in the 300-member parliament, still comfortably above the 151-seat majority needed for the measures to pass.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)