ATHENS Greece's international lenders have said that the country's fiscal adjustment and reform programme, a condition for its ongoing financial rescue, has fallen behind schedule.

Inspectors by the so-called "troika" of the EU, the IMF and the ECB will return to Athens on July 24 and are expected to compile later a report about Greece's shortcomings.

Delays were primarily caused by two successive parliamentary elections in May and June that paralysed government activity. Also, Greece's politicians are lukewarm about a string of budget cuts and reforms already agreed in March as part of the country's second bailout worth 130 billion euros ($159.12 billion). Greece's new government has said it will try to convince its lenders to reverse some of them or replace them with alternative measures.

Below is a list of some areas in which Athens has strayed from its obligations.

- The government was to identify by June budget cut measures worth 11.7 billion euros for the years 2013 and 2014. Athens has still not worked them out. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said he will try to convince its lenders to apply the measures over a longer period to soften their impact on the economy.

- In the first half of the year, net tax revenues ran almost 1 billion euros below target. This means that Greece will likely miss a goal to reduce its budget deficit to 7.3 percent of GDP this year from 9.3 percent in 2011.

- By June 1, 2012, some public sector wages were supposed to be cut by an average 12 percent. This has not happened and the government has said it wants to spare security forces from the cuts.

- The chief executive of Greece's privatisation agency has already admitted that Athens will fail to meet its asset sale targets this year. Under the bailout plan, Greece was to raise 1.14 billion euros by the end of the third quarter and a further 2.5 billion in the fourth. Athens has sold state assets and licences worth almost 1.6 billion euros in 2011, far below an original target.

- A tax reform, aimed at making the country's tax system simpler, more efficient and just, has been repeatedly postponed, first from September 2011 to March 2012 and then beyond the summer.

- Progress in modernising tax administration and expenditure control, for instance by establishing a single authority for public procurement, has been slow and patchy. Steps against tax evasion and the prompt settlement of nearly 7 billion euros of arrears the state owes to private suppliers are behind schedule.

- Greek banks' capital needs were supposed to have been assessed per lender by end-February 2012. The government had committed to take a final decision regarding capital-strapped state lender ATEbank by end-March 2012.

- Fifteen government ministries were supposed to have been thoroughly restructured by the summer.

- Public sector job cuts proceed much slower than programmed. By the end of 2011, about 15,000 staff employed by various government entities were supposed to have been transferred into a so-called "labour reserve", an ante-chamber for dismissals. But in reality, just 630 employees were put in the labour reserve. The new government said it does not need to fire any civil servants and promises to generate savings by restructuring the way the government is run.

- The government has not yet lowered the benefits awarded by some deficit-making state-run pension funds.

- Several professions that were supposed to have been opened up to boost private sector employment, such as pharmacists and taxi drivers have been liberalised partially or on paper only.

- A reform of the wage setting system at national level was supposed to have been prepared. Its aim was to simplify collective wage bargaining in the private sector, in line with the regime in most other EU countries.

- The government has still not introduced or implemented reforms to sustainably reduce pharmaceutical spending, such as an electronic prescription system. Most of the cuts made so far, of about 1 billion euros, were made by reducing regulated drugs prices.

- The government has missed a March deadline to liberalise the electricity sector. Upstart private power companies have still no access to the coal deposits and hydro capacity of state-run utility PPC. ($1 = 0.8170 euros)

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Ron Askew)