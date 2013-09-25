ATHENS Greek police fired tear gas at anti-fascist protesters who hurled petrol bombs and stones near the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn on Wednesday following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party.

Thousands of Greeks marched towards the party's offices earlier on Wednesday in the biggest show of public anger so far at Pavlos Fissas' stabbing. Television footage showed garbage cans on fire and bank windows smashed by rampaging protesters.

The violence began after dozens of hooded demonstrators, some wearing motorcycle helmets, broke off from the initially peaceful march that police blocked from reaching the party's offices. Police chased small groups of protesters through the streets.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Editing by Angus MacSwan)