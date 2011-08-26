VIENNA German government economic adviser Lars Feld thinks Greek sovereign debt needs to be cut by half and the sooner the better, he told an Austrian newspaper.

"If you consider the private sector participation (in Greece's bailout package), debt is being reduced by 20 percent. That is too little," he was quoted as saying by Die Presse in an interview printed on Friday.

"It cannot be done with the (budget) consolidation measures that have been agreed. A haircut of 50 percent is needed, and we should decide on this soon."

Feld, one five "wise men" who advise the German government on economic issues, has said for months Greece has to restructure its debt.

He also said sharp selloffs on financial markets spooked by the euro zone's debt crisis were a beneficial reminder to countries to get their finances in order.

"Just look at how quickly Italy reacted when the markets were punishing the country. Markets had exactly the curative effect that we had always hoped."

(Reporting by Michael Shields)