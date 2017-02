HELSINKI Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said she does not believe the issue of collateral for loans to Greece will be solved at a ECOFIN (Economic and Financial Affairs Council) meeting on Friday, according to a report by local news service YLE.

Urpilainen is due to meet with other European policymakers in Poland on Friday.

Finland has been demanding collateral, or guarantees, in exchange for its loans to Greece, but has met criticism from other euro zone members.