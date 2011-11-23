ATHENS Greece's finance minister said he was optimistic that the country's political parties would do everything necessary as early as Wednesday to ensure the release of a sixth aid tranche needed to avert a disastrous debt default.

The comments by Evangelos Venizelos signalled that his socialist party's rival, the conservative New Democracy, might be ready to comply with an EU demand to provide a written pledge to back austerity measures.

International lenders have said such a pledge is needed before they will unblock the 8 billion euro tranche.

Sources in New Democracy told Reuters there had been no change in their stance on the written pledge.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Gareth Jones)