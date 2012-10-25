Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras talks to reporters after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the troika in Athens October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's finance minister cancelled an appearance in parliament on Thursday after visiting hospital due to flu-like symptoms and exhaustion.

Yannis Stournaras, who has been trying to seal an austerity package with the country's European Union and IMF lenders, was in parliament until the early hours of Thursday after being locked in all-night talks with the lenders the night before.

"He went to the doctor and was diagnosed with exhaustion and severe flu," said a Finance Ministry spokesman.

Stournaras was advised to rest but plans to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras later on Thursday.

Like many of their EU counterparts, Greek officials have worked punishing hours for months because of the country's debt crisis.

Stournaras's predecessor Vassilis Rapanos was rushed to hospital soon after being named minister in June, complaining of severe abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness. He turned down the post a few days later.

Former Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, one of three leaders in Greece's conservative-led coalition who played a key part in negotiating the second, 130-billion-euro bailout, was hospitalised last November because of stomach problems.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Alison Williams)