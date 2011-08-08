OSLO A new European summit to reaffirm debt support for Greece is unnecessary, Greek Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis said Monday in a bid to calm market jitters.

"One sees the (market) reactions of the last couple of weeks and they are worrying," the foreign minister said. "But the G7 made a very clear statement yesterday that they are... committed to safeguarding the euro area and the world."

He said Greece's commitment to structural reform was unwavering and that a July 21 agreement by euro-zone leaders to reinforce the common currency and bolster Greek debt financing was enough for now -- if fully realised.

"On the 21st we made a number of fundamental, life-changing decisions in the EU (European Union)," said Lambrinidis. "What I think is needed right now is for everyone to move on and apply them."

On a visit to non-EU Norway he said European leaders understand "all the elements of what we need to do."

"It's not the time for many words," he said. "It's the time for action in Europe."

He lashed out at what he called "the recent attacks on Spain, Italy and others" and said they would ultimately have little effect.

"Hundreds of billions of euros have been invested... in hoping the euro will collapse," he said. "Well, the euro will not collapse."

He said European and G7 leaders have promised to counterbalance market excesses and he said Greece would do its part through fiscal policy.

"We will continue applying very tough measures -- we know we have to do it," he said.

"We will be responsible to those who lend us money. We will grow the country and have a much better and stronger Greece and Europe at the end of this process. Those who wish to bet against this, let them be my guest. Let them try."

(This story corrects spelling of Lambrinidis)

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)