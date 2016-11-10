May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ATHENS Attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device, possibly a hand grenade, at the French embassy in central Athens early on Thursday, wounding a security guard, police said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the building opposite parliament, in one of Athens's best-guarded areas. The attack occurred less than a week before U.S. President Barack Obama visits Greece on Nov. 15-16.
"It was probably a hand grenade," one police official told Reuters. The building was not damaged but one officer there was slightly injured, the official said.
"Greek police will carry out their duty to identify the perpetrators and guarantee the protection of all citizens," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.
The attackers were riding a motorcycle, according to footage from security cameras, another police official said.
Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence. Left-wing urban guerrilla groups often claim responsibility.
Greece's finance ministry, also close to parliament, was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat which turned to be a hoax, police said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.