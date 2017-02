French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe speaks during a conference of German ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Berlin, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

CANBERRA Greece must honour all of its commitments in order to secure a second euro-zone bailout announced in July, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Sunday.

"Greece has made some mistakes. They have to correct these mistakes. They also have to honour the commitments that they have made," he told reporters on a visit to Australia.

