ATHENS Two employees at Greece's general accounting office are accused of making 1 million euros by siphoning off the pensions of at least 19 dead people, officials said on Friday after an internal investigation.

Greece, dependent on international support to remain solvent, has struggled for years with rampant corruption that has hampered efforts to raise taxes and reform its stricken economy, now in its fifth year of a deep recession.

The suspects, who worked at a service involved in pension payments, are accused of embezzling the funds paid out to the dead pensioners into bank accounts they controlled.

"So far they were found to have done this in at least 19 cases, mainly involving deceased pensioners. We expect the number to rise," a police official said.

The accounting office began the investigation after relatives of the dead reported that they were receiving mail from the tax office asking them to pay a so-called solidarity tax on their pensions.

Police said bank accounts of the two employees were found to have amounts that were not justified by their incomes.

