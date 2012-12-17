ATHENS ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 913 million euros in November while emergency liquidity assistance from the country's central bank rose slightly, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders dropped to 5.61 billion euros at the end of November from 6.52 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said.

In contrast, Greek banks had tapped a total of 123.30 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-November, up from 122.79 billion in October.

The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)