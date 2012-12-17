Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ATHENS ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 913 million euros in November while emergency liquidity assistance from the country's central bank rose slightly, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.
Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders dropped to 5.61 billion euros at the end of November from 6.52 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said.
In contrast, Greek banks had tapped a total of 123.30 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-November, up from 122.79 billion in October.
The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.