ATHENS Greece's economy shrank at an annual 5.7 percent in the last quarter of 2012, combining for a 20 percent slump in real terms since 2008.

It would have been worse but for a 17.5 percent drop in the country's fourth quarter trade gap, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday

The revised gross domestic product data showed a slightly a milder contraction than a 6 percent flash estimate made in February, but Greece is still expected to contract for a sixth straight year this year.

The government and the central bank both project a 4.5 percent 2013 contraction.

"The preliminary data confirmed the continuing contraction of domestic demand, with lower imports providing a positive influence," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.

Consumption, the main driver behind Greece's gross domestic product (GDP), fell 9 percent year-on-year, continuing to weigh on output.

Gross capital investment fell 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter, its rate of decline slowing compared to previous quarters.

The latest figures bring the full-year 2012 contraction to 6.4 percent, broadly in line with government projections.

