ATHENS Greece's severe recession slowed in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, but economists said recessionary pressures would worsen in the second half as more austerity kicks in, making EU/IMF targets harder to meet.

Gross domestic product fell 6.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, after contracting 8.1 percent in the first quarter, according to a seasonally unadjusted flash estimate from statistics agency ELSTAT.

Greece's trade balance improved as demand for imports declined and exports picked up, but that was not enough to compensate for a sharp fall in domestic consumption and investment, ELSTAT said.

Economists said that, although the figures suggested an easing, austerity measures were driving Greece's 230 billion euro (201 billion pound) economy towards a third consecutive year of steep recession, undermining a second rescue programme hammered out by EU leaders in late July.

"While the annual growth rate has become less negative for the second consecutive quarter ... -6.9 percent is still incredibly weak," said Ben May of Capital Economics.

"It looks like Greece will continue to struggle to meet its budget deficit reduction goals and more generally, we think it will remain in recession for a lot longer than official forecasts predict," said May, predicting the economy would continue to shrink in 2012 and 2013.

Greece's budgetary forecasts are built on the assumption its economy will return to modest growth of 0.6 percent next year, accelerating to 2.1 percent in 2013.

ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP figures, did not say when it would do so for the second quarter. Unadjusted data tend to put a rosier tint on output by overstating activity from sectors such as tourism and construction which pick up during warmer weather.

SECOND HALF LOOKS WORSE

A contracting economy makes Greece's debt mountain of around 350 billion euros even larger compared to its output and decreases the tax revenues available to service it and pay for government administration, schools and healthcare.

Main opposition conservative party New Democracy, which opposes the EU/IMF bailout and has been urging the government for months to cut taxes, said the data showed the country was on the wrong track.

"The economy is going through a long desert ... This confirms this is the wrong recipe to get out of the crisis," economy spokesman Christos Staikouras said in a statement.

Figures earlier this week showed the central government deficit widened by a quarter in the first seven months of 2011.

Athens had already missed targets under a 110 billion euro EU/IMF bailout programme agreed last year, forcing Prime Minister George Papandreou's government to agree a new round of austerity measures in June to avert bankruptcy.

In response, EU leaders agreed a further 109 billion euro bailout for Greece, subject to Athens pressing ahead with the austerity and privatisation package.

With a VAT rate increase and a lowering of the threshold to pay income tax agreed under that plan due to kick in from September, economists warned that consumption was likely to be further hit in the second half of this year.

"Most conjunctural, key forward-looking indicators in the third quarter point to a deterioration," said Nikos Magginas of National Bank of Greece. "In the second half, we expect recessionary pressures to increase because all corrective fiscal measures will fall in that period."

Magginas forecast a full-year contraction of GDP of between 4 and 4.2 percent of GDP, slightly worse than the government's target of a 3.9 percent drop.

Rising unemployment is also likely to weigh on domestic demand. With companies shedding jobs and many shops closing, unemployment in Greece already hit a record high 16.6 percent in May as job cuts in the wider economy outweighed the seasonal rise in tourism.

(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)