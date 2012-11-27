BERLIN A senior lawmaker from Angela Merkel's conservatives said he expected the Bundesbank to participate in the European Central Bank's agreement to hand its profits on Greek bonds to Athens as part of a deal struck in Brussels overnight.

Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said the ECB had agreed to forego its profits on Greek paper as part of a package of steps to cut the country's debt to 124 percent by 2020.

European finance ministers agreed a package of steps including a debt buyback funded by a euro zone rescue fund, a reduction in the interest rate on loans and a return of ECB profits on Greek holdings, to be used for debt servicing.

ECB profits that would have been distributed among the euro zone's national central banks would be transferred to a special account for Greece.

The German government cannot order the Bundesbank to do this as it is independent, Barthle said, but he added, "I expect that will not block this measure."

The Bundesbank had previously expressed reluctance to forgo its profits on the debt. CDU parliamentary floor leader Volker Kauder urged Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to make clear his position as soon as possible.

Greece's international lenders finally reached a deal on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros (32.26 billion pounds)in Brussels overnight, paving the way for the release of urgently needed aid loans.

