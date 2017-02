BERLIN Greece aims to pay off its outstanding bills to foreign and domestic firms totalling 9 billion euros in 2013, the country's economy minister said on Thursday.

"All of the 9 billion euros that Greece still owes to domestic and foreign companies will be paid in 2013," Kostis Hatzidakis told a joint news conference in Berlin with German Economy Minister Philipp Roessler.

He said the first 7 billion euros should be paid by March and the rest by June. "There won't be any outstanding debts after that," he added.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones)