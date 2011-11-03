Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
CANNES, France German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that ensuring the stability of the euro was a bigger priority than guaranteeing Greece's continued membership in the single currency bloc.
Speaking to reporters at a G20 summit in southern France, Merkel reiterated that Greece would not receive a 6th tranche of EU/IMF aid until it had given unequivocal backing to new bailout package agreed by European leaders at a summit last month.
"What counts for us is actions," Merkel said. "We want to see action."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Noah Barkin)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.