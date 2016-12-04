U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
ATHENS German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday hailed the defeat of afar-right candidate in Austria's presidential election, saying it was a positive outcome against a wave of populism.
"If this is the result, this would be a good sign against populism in Europe," he told reporters after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias. "I am particularly happy to receive this news at the cradle of democracy, in Greece."
Norbert Hofer, the candidate vying to become Europe's first freely elected far-right head of state since World War Two, conceded defeat in Austria's presidential election to former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen soon after polls closed on Sunday evening.
In Athens on a two-day official visit, Steinmeier also urged Greece's neighbour, Turkey, to avoid rhetoric casting doubt on a treaty that set the maritime and land borders between the two countries.
"Public games with the Lausanne treaty cannot be the basis for policy," Steinmeier said.
Europe's deteriorating relations with Turkey, a buffer against the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, are endangering a deal which helped to significantly reduce a migrant influx of more than 1.3 million people arriving in Europe last year.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.