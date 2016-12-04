ATHENS German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday hailed the defeat of afar-right candidate in Austria's presidential election, saying it was a positive outcome against a wave of populism.

"If this is the result, this would be a good sign against populism in Europe," he told reporters after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias. "I am particularly happy to receive this news at the cradle of democracy, in Greece."

Norbert Hofer, the candidate vying to become Europe's first freely elected far-right head of state since World War Two, conceded defeat in Austria's presidential election to former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen soon after polls closed on Sunday evening.

In Athens on a two-day official visit, Steinmeier also urged Greece's neighbour, Turkey, to avoid rhetoric casting doubt on a treaty that set the maritime and land borders between the two countries.

"Public games with the Lausanne treaty cannot be the basis for policy," Steinmeier said.

Europe's deteriorating relations with Turkey, a buffer against the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, are endangering a deal which helped to significantly reduce a migrant influx of more than 1.3 million people arriving in Europe last year.

