German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ATHENS Greece is planning to pursue a long-dormant claim for reparations from Germany over World War Two, a further strain on relations with Berlin, which foots most of the bill for its 240-billion euro rescue.
The Finance Ministry has compiled a report that takes stock of all relating available documents spanning more than six decades, Greek Foreign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos told parliament on Wednesday.
It will be submitted to Greece's legal advisers and then Athens will decide how to officially press its claim, he said.
Avramopoulos did not not say how much would be sought.
"We will exhaust every means available to arrive to a result," he told lawmakers. "One can't compare the times, but also not erase the memories."
Germany, whose forces occupied Greece in World War Two, says it has already paid all reparations owed.
The issue has resurfaced since last year as Greece suffers under austerity measures imposed on it by its creditors, mainly Germany, as a condition for its international EU/IMF bailout.
Avramopoulos said it was wrong to link the issue to the debt crisis.
"This has been an open issue for 60 years, it is too large an issue to fit into the confines of the fiscal crisis," he said.
Greece's fragile coalition government has so far earned praise from Chancellor Angela Merkel for starting to fix Greece's finances.
But conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was pushed to raise the reparation issue by the main opposition, anti-bailout Syriza party.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian militias said on Thursday they have enough forces to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State with support from the U.S.-led coalition, underlining their opposition to any Turkish role in the attack.