ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras ruled out early elections after the arrest of senior Golden Dawn members and lawmakers on Saturday and said his government would focus on ensuring stability in the country.

"The case is now in the hands of the justice system," Samaras told reporters after a meeting to discuss the developments around the arrests, the biggest crackdown on a political party since the fall of a military junta in 1974.

"Justice, stability, without elections," he said.

An aide to Samaras also confirmed that the government had no intention to move towards snap elections. Golden Dawn controls 18 seats in the country's parliament.

