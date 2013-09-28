ATHENS Lawmakers and members of the far-right Golden Dawn party arrested on Saturday on charges of being part of a criminal organisation will get a fair trial, Greek Justice Minister Haralambos Athanassiou said.

"Democracy in Greece is strong," the minister said after meeting Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias. "All those arrested will have a fair trial."

Senior Golden Dawn members, including its leader, were arrested on Saturday in the biggest crackdown against a political party in Greece since the fall of a military junta in 1974.

