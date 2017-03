ATHENS Greece's government has sufficient majority to lead the country out of its deep economic crisis, the government's spokesman said on Friday after the small Democratic Left party quit the ruling coalition.

"The government's fixed goal is to represent the will of the people, to lead the country out of the crisis and towards economic recovery, and has sufficient majority to do so," Simos Kedikoglou told Reuters.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)