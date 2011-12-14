ATHENS Greece faces its worst year of recession this year but could be on the way to recovery by 2013, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday.

"In an unfavourable domestic and global recessionary environment, there are some encouraging signs that lead us to expect a return to positive growth in 2013," he told a conference in Athens.

The International Monetary Fund expects Greece's economy to contract by 6.0 percent in 2011 and by 3 percent in 2012, in what would be its fifth year of recession.

Papademos also said joint euro zone bonds, which have been rejected by German politicians, would be discussed in upcoming EU summits as part of the bloc's response to the debt crisis threatening the single currency.

