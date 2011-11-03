ATHENS Following are highlights of a speech by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to members of parliament from his Socialist party on Thursday:

"Apart from the tone and the content of our (euro zone) partners... when they told us how to conduct our referendum, we were very clear it was a decision of a sovereign government. We may be under economic supervision but democratic institutions are ours."

"Why did the referendum create a surprise? Other government members and I had said that what was at stake was our membership in the euro. When we were saying this, they were calling us blackmailers. Yesterday there was confirmation of all that we were saying."

