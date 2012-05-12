Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
TALLINN A Greek exit from the euro zone would damage confidence in the single currency bloc but would not necessarily be fatal, Irish central bank chief and European Central Bank policymaker Patrick Honohan said on Saturday.
"Technically it can be managed but it would be a knock to confidence for the euro area as a whole and would add to the complexity," he told a conference in the Estonian capital.
"It is not necessarily fatal, but it is not attractive."
European Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Ollie Rehn said leaving the euro zone would be bad for Greece and Greek cities.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.