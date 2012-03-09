Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
ATHENS The participation of Greece's private sector creditors in the country's bond swap plan surpassed the debt-laden country's hopes, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.
"The response exceeded all expectations and historical precedent," Venizelos told lawmakers.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.