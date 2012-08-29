ATHENS Greece's government has agreed on the broad framework for nearly 12 billion euros in spending cuts for the next two years, with only technical issues outstanding, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"The package will be sealed next week and presented to the troika," Yannis Stournaras told reporters after a meeting between Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his junior coalition partners to discuss the package.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)