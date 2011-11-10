Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 6, 2011. Papandreou will resign as soon as a deal for an interim coalition government is agreed, perhaps as early as Sunday night, a senior member from his party said. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos will head Greece's new crisis coalition, the president's office said Thursday, charged with saving the country from default, bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone.

The coalition will be sworn in at 1200 GMT Friday, an official in the president's office said.

Papademos, a respected figure in European capitals and on financial markets, will lead a national unity government that must sign up to a 130 billion bailout deal with the euro zone before calling an early election.

He cuts a grey and uncharismatic figure in the colourful and chaotic world of Greek politics, but also has a reputation for being calm at a time when the nation is clamouring for some kind of stability.

"He's a clear policy thinker. He was never involved in politics. He knows what needs to be done," said Thanos Papasavvas, head of currency management at Investec Asset Management in London.

In a sign of the daunting problems he will face, the statistics service ELSTAT reported that unemployment jumped to a record high of 18.4 percent in August -- at the height of the tourism season when the rate traditionally falls -- from 16.5 percent in July.

The appointment of Papademos followed four days of sometimes chaotic talks led by outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou and conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras.

(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens and Jeremy Gaunt in London; wWriting by Deepa Babington and David Stamp; Editing by Kevin Liffey)