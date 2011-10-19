Greek journalists Argyro Lytra (R) and Manolis Kipreos hold their hands in the air during a march by striking Greek journalists in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A passenger walks at the empty Athens international airport during the first day of a 48-hour general strike in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A woman covers her nose as she walks by a wall of pilling garbage during the second week of a strike by municipality workers and garbage collectors in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police stand near an exploding petrol bomb during an anti-austerity protest in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Anti-austerity demonstrators kick police fences blocking a street leading to the parliament in Athens during clashes with riot police October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Protesters throw stones at police during a rally on the first day of a 48-hour general strike in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos karahalis

Riot police officcers are covered in paint during clashes with anti-austerity demonstrators in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester runs through tear gas in front of the parliament during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A masked youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A masked youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester is on fire after throwing a petrol bomb at police in front of the parliament during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An anti-austerity demonstrators kicks a police fence blocking a street leading to the parliament in Athens during clashes with riot police October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou raises his hand to vote 'yes' as Greek lawmakers approved in principle an austerity law cutting wages and hiking taxes during a parliament session in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Angry protesters vowed to bring Greece to a standstill on the second day of a general strike on Thursday while disgruntled lawmakers vote on the details of a deeply unpopular austerity package needed to stave off bankruptcy.

Parliament is expected to give a final green light late in the day to the belt-tightening plan required by the EU and the IMF, after backing it in principle in a first reading on Wednesday despite the country's biggest labour action in years.

But some ruling party MPs have warned they may vote against one of the bill's most controversial provisions, threatening to weaken the beleaguered government's narrow majority as it battles a debt crisis that is shaking global markets.

Thousands of police will be deployed through central Athens after black-clad youth clashed with riot police on Wednesday, pelting them with petrol bombs and chunks of marble during an anti-austerity march that drew more than 100,000 protesters.

Ships will be docked, ministries and schools shut and hospitals will work on skeleton staff in the second day of a 48-hour strike against plans to pile more taxes on austerity-hit Greeks and put tens of thousands of state workers on the road to redundancy.

"The protests will shake the government again, they will feel like an earthquake," said Ilias Iliopoulos, secretary general of public union ADEDY.

Protesters are set to rally in front of parliament from 0800 GMT (9 a.m. British time) and will try to stay on the square till late at night, while lawmakers vote on the bill.

Analysts expect the protests to continue unabated as Greeks of all walks of life have become increasingly angry at measures they feel only hurt the poorest while tax evaders and corrupt politicians remain unaffected.

But commentators see no other option for the ruling Socialists, who hold 154 seats in the 300-strong assembly, than to pass the measures, a key condition to convince the EU and IMF ahead of a crunch summit on Sunday that Greece deserves to keep getting the loans it needs to avoid bankruptcy.

"People sent a message on Wednesday that they have reached their limits and can't take any more austerity," said Theodore Couloumbis of the ELIAMEP think-tank.

"But these kind of protests cannot topple the government ... I don't see this happening now," he said.

The bill foresees an average income cut of about 20 percent for public sector workers, according to estimates by public sector labour unions, and reduces the tax-free income threshold.

It will make it easier for firms to cut payroll costs by reaching company-level wage agreements, which has particularly angered some ruling party lawmakers."

Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a cabinet meeting at around 0900 GMT, ahead of the parliamentary vote and of Sunday's EU summit.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens)