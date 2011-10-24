LONDON There is a limit to how big a loss banks are willing to take on their Greek government bonds and any approach that is not co-operative "would be tantamount to default" the lead negotiator for the banks said on Monday.

Charles Dallara, managing director of the institute of international finance, confirmed he had been holding talks in Brussels to revise a private sector plan to help Greece.

"There are limits ... to what could be considered as voluntary to the investor base and to broader market participants.

"Any approach that is not based on cooperative discussions and involves unilateral actions would be tantamount to default, would isolate the Greek economy from international capital markets for many years, and would impose a harsh burden on the Greek people as well as European taxpayers who have already done a lot to support Greece," he said in a statement.

