BRUSSELS The chief negotiator of the Institute for International Finance Charles Dallara will return to Athens on Thursday to continue negotiations on a Greek debt restructuring, the IIF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The goal is to agree on all outstanding legal and technical issues as soon as possible. Following discussions with the leadership of Greece, the co-chairmen will return to Athens tomorrow for informal discussions," the statement said.

Talks between Greece and private investors were paused last Saturday for progress in negotiations to be assessed by euro zone finance ministers.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)