ATHENS Greece welcomed on Friday a review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which said the country needs substantial debt relief to make its debt burden sustainable.

"We welcome the International Monetary Fund's view on debt, since it stresses, once again, the issue of non-viable high primary surpluses for a long period," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said in a statement.

Greece, which has received three international bailouts since 2010, has been pushing for a debt relief from its international lenders to help kick-start its ailing economy.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)