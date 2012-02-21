BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund could contribute 23 billion euros (19.2 billion pounds) to the Greek rescue package, though its board will first have to do decide this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"The IMF will participate in a new programme," Schaeuble told a news conference. "It has proposed a sum of 13 billion plus the 10 billion that were not used in the first programme. But the final contribution will be made by the IMF board in its next meeting."

Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro bailout package for Greece on Tuesday morning to avert a chaotic default next month. The package, Greece's second, came after they forced Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private bondholders to accept deeper losses.

