WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund board could be in a position to consider Greece's next loan tranche towards the end of September, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman David Hawley said an IMF-EU mission visiting Athens would likely complete the fifth review of Greece's economic adjustment program on September 5.

He said a private-sector bond exchange for Greek debt was not part of the review, and Greece had not requested a new program that would include additional IMF-EU funding.

"Assuming agreements are in place, the IMF executive board could be in position to consider approval of the next disbursement towards the end of September," Hawley told reporters.

