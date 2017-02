CORTE FRANCA, Italy The three international organisations, the so-called Troika, monitoring implementation of Greece's rescue plan would not have returned to Greece without the necessary conditions in place, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.

The Troika is made up of the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

"If the conditions were not there, they would not have returned," IMF representative for countries including Italy and Greece Arrigo Sadun said on the sidelines of a conference.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)