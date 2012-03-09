Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund next week will consider making a loan worth 28 billion euros (23.4 billion pounds) to Greece over a four year period, as part of a second international bailout package for Athens.
The loan size would be at the upper end of the amount expected and for a year longer than similar IMF programs.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that after consulting with the IMF's Executive Board, she will recommend it approve an Extended Fund Facility to help support Greece in restoring its competitiveness and undertaking sustained and deep structural reforms.
"My decision to recommend to the IMF's Executive Board that the Fund should continue to assist Greece in this endeavour by providing substantial financial support over an extended period of time would be commensurate with the long-term nature of the challenges facing Greece and with the significant financial contributions provided by the private sector and by Euro Area member states," Lagarde said in a statement.
"The scale and length of the Fund's support is a reflection of our determination to remain engaged."
(Reporting By Stella Dawson)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.