A man walks under switched off share price tickers and screens as the Athens' Stock Exchange is shut after the Greek government imposed capital controls June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON Index provider MSCI on Tuesday asked for client feedback on whether it should follow its usual practice of waiting 40 days before taking action on Greece's stock market closure or if different treatment is justified.

MSCI's indexes provide a benchmark for more $7 trillion of investments globally, including over $1.7 trillion of emerging market investments. The company has said it may eject Greek stocks from these categories and relegate it to "standalone" status if capital controls imposed last week are prolonged.

If implemented, the move could trigger more capital outflows from Greece as index-tracking funds pull out money.

The Athens Stock Exchange and Greek banks have been closed since June 28 after the government announced a referendum on creditors' bailout proposals. The vote saw Greeks reject the plan, potentially paving the way for an exit from the euro.

Regulators said the Athens bourse would remain shut until Wednesday but there is no word on when capital curbs, imposed to prevent a run on banks, will be lifted.

MSCI's general practice is that stock exchange closures of less than 40 consecutive business days do not lead to action but after this period has lapsed, a consultation is launched on the country's membership of various global and regional indexes.

But it said in a statement it welcomed "feedback from market participants on whether it would be appropriate to follow this general practice in the case of the current market closure in Greece or if any alternative treatment would be warranted."

MSCI also asked for feedback on Greece's capital controls and their implications for institutional investors.

Removal from an index is a potentially serious blow because it means passive funds tracking the benchmark no longer need to invest in the country. Greece, classed as an emerging market since 2013, was believed to have attracted up to $1 billion from investors benchmarked to the index when it made the transition.

It currently has an 0.336 percent weight in MSCI's emerging markets index and is 0.035 percent of the global benchmark.

Rival S&P Dow Jones, which like most other index providers also classifies Greece as an emerging market, said it was monitoring the situation closely.

FTSE Indices still includes Greece in its developed index, carrying a 0.02 percent weight at the end of June. Its policy allows for a 20-day consultation period after which it could re- classify the country as a "standalone" market.

"In accordance with the policy, FTSE Russell will make a further announcement on the future of Greek securities in FTSE global indices on 24 July 2015 or earlier if there are significant market developments in the meantime," the company said in a statement released on Monday.

Investors are also anxious about the market closure and index providers' decisions.

A spokesperson for Vanguard, which has more than $3 trillion under management and includes many passive funds, said: "While only a small number of Vanguard's equity index funds are exposed to Greek securities, we are in ongoing discussions with our index providers regarding the practical implications of a Greek exit from the euro zone and the potential changes they might make to benchmarks as a result."

(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Claire Milhench; Editing by Mike Dolan and Catherine Evans)