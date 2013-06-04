IMF chief Christine Lagarde speaks to journalists after magistrates gave her a ''supervised witness'' status in an arbitration case in Paris May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

ATHENS Greece is broadly on track with its bailout programme but must do more to crack down on tax evasion and pursue reforms to attract foreign investors, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

Lagarde's interview with state TV was aired as officials from the country's international lenders - the European Union and the IMF - return to Athens to start another inspection after giving Greece the green light for more bailout funds.

The Greek economy is in its sixth year of recession but the country is seeing revived interest in its deeply discounted bonds and stocks, helped by praise from foreign lenders for government efforts to get the bailout programme back on track.

Asked whether she subscribed to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's notion that Greece is now a "success story", Lagarde said: "I certainly hope it's on its way to being a success story."

"There are some really positive developments but obviously more needs to be done," she told state NET television.

"There has been significant improvement with a programme that is now pretty much on track. The programme has seen massive, unprecedented consolidation, which is hard."

Lagarde said Athens must improve tax revenue collection and liberalise entry into some professions to push the economy towards growth. Last week the IMF cleared the path to disburse a $2.26 billion loan tranche to Athens after its latest review.

During the inspection that starts this week, Athens is expected to press for lowering the 23 percent value-added tax on restaurants to boost consumption and tax revenue.

Inspectors are also expected to assess whether Athens has made progress in cutting state jobs, a sensitive issue in a country where unemployment is at a record high of 27 percent.

