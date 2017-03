ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras agreed to a demand by his junior coalition partners to meet them in the coming days to discuss the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT, a government source said on Wednesday.

The concession appeared to defuse some of the tension that had risen after Samaras and his coalition partners openly clashed over ERT's shutdown, reigniting fears about political instability in Greece.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)