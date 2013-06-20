ATHENS Greek Socialist chief Evangelos Venizelos on Thursday warned the country's ruling coalition was in trouble after failing to find agreement on the shutdown of the state broadcaster and called on the other junior partner to stay in the government.

"The situation for the country, the economy and its citizens is especially grave," said Venizelos, head of the PASOK, the second-biggest party in the government.

"We want the government to continue as a three-party government and we are asking Democratic Left to participate in reestablishing cooperation."

He made the comments after the third round of talks this week failed to resolve disagreements over the abrupt shutdown of state broadcaster ERT. Venizelos reiterated that early elections was not in the country's interests.

