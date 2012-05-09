Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday failed to form a government opposed to the country's international bailout and handed his mandate back to the president.

"Our proposal enjoyed wide support in society but a weak one in parliament. We won't be able to realise our dream for a left government," Tsipras told his parliamentary group, Greece's second-biggest after May 6 elections.

"Tomorrow morning I will return the mandate."

His failure deepens Greece's political turmoil and pushes the country towards the second election in a few weeks.

Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos is expected to receive a final government-forming mandate on Thursday.

