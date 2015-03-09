ATHENS Greece has opened discussions with its European Union partners to discuss the country's liquidity problems, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said on Monday.

Kammenos said he had been with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras when Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had called him from Brussels, where he was attending a meeting of euro zone ministers, to tell him that talks had started.

"The procedure to find a solution to Greece's liquidity issues has started", said Kammenos, who heads the government's junior coalition party, the small, rightwing Independent Greeks party.

"This is a success for the Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis", he said in comments broadcast on state television.

Greece could run out of money at the end of this month, and needs to agree with euro zone nations on revised austerity measures and economic reforms to receive desperately needed funds that are currently frozen.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Crispian Balmer)