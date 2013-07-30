ATHENS Greece sealed on Tuesday a 190-million-euro deal with a consortium led by its gambling monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT) to run the state lotteries, a senior official involved in the talks told Reuters, clearing the way for the sale of its stake in OPAP.

The OPAP-led consortium, which includes gaming systems provider Intralot (INLr.AT) and Scientific Games (SGMS.O), will run the lotteries for 12 years.

Wrangling over the fees OPAP will pay its partners for technology and printing services had hindered the completion of the lotteries deal and complicated the sale of a 33 percent stake in OPAP to Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta agreed in May.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)