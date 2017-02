ATHENS A meeting between outgoing Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and President Karolos Papoulias, scheduled to start at 1500 GMT, had not yet begun, a Reuters witness said.

State TV said that a "slight delay" was expected.

Papandreou, who is struggling to agree a deal with the opposition on a new coalition government, was due to brief Papoulias during the meeting, which had raised hopes that a deal was nearing completion.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)