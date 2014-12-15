Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (L) welcomes European Commissioner for economics, taxation and customs Pierre Moscovici at his office in Athens December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS The European Union's top economic official praised Greece's reform efforts during a visit to Athens on Monday, in a sign of support for the pro-bailout Greek government before a presidential vote that could trigger its collapse.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government faces the first round of a parliamentary vote to elect a new president on Wednesday. Failure to get its nominee for the largely ceremonial post elected by the final round of voting on Dec. 29 would trigger a snap parliamentary election.

Opinion polls show the radical leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party winning such an election, a prospect that has triggered sharp falls in Greek stock and bond prices in recent days.

"Such effort has been made by the Greek authorities that is bearing fruit now ... It is a pity not to go on," EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters after a meeting with the centre-right prime minister.

"We can say that huge progress (on implementing reforms and restoring the public finances) has been made. The largest part of the effort has been made," said Moscovici, whose two-day visit is seen as a show of solidarity with Samaras.

Steering clear of the key presidential vote, Moscovici underlined that he did not want to interfere in Greek politics.

But he made an indirect jab at Syriza party, which has said it wants lenders to write off part of Greece's huge debt and has promised to tear up the bailout keeping the country afloat.

"Belonging to the euro zone is also a matter of obligations. The idea of contemplating the possibility not to reimburse a huge debt is suicidal," Moscovici said. "It is not possible to be in default, that's what we tried to avoid for years."

Last week, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, warned of major problems if Greeks voted the "wrong" way.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Gareth Jones)