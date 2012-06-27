Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
ATHENS The chief executive of Greece's largest lender National Bank NBG.r.AT, Apostolos Tamvakakis, will step down on Thursday and be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Mr Tamvakakis will announce his resignation as CEO tomorrow after the bank's annual shareholders' meeting," the source said.
Top management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece. The state exerts indirect influence on management at NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in the lender.
NBG Chairman Vassilis Rapanos resigned from his post earlier on Wednesday citing ill health.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Karolina Tagaris)
ATHENS/VIENNA European Union officials urged Greece and its lenders on Thursday to conclude a bailout review quickly to avert fresh uncertainty hovering over the crisis-hit nation and warned that a stalemate could harm its nascent economic recovery.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (£1.7 billion) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.