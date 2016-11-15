Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends during a news conference with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades about ways to combat illegal immigration to Europe at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, October 11,... REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh -

ATHENS President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would continue to stress to Greece's European partners that austerity alone could not help the country emerge from crisis and that debt relief was necessary along with reforms.

"To the rest of Europe, I will continue to emphasise our view that austerity alone cannot deliver prosperity," he said during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

"It is going to be important both with respect to debt relief and other accomodative strategies to help Greek people in this period of adjustment," he said.

Obama also said that the United States would encourage a just and durable solution in Cyprus.

