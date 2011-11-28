ATHENS Greece's economy will shrink by 6.1 percent this year, more than the 5.5 percent forecast by the debt-laden country and its international lenders, and by a further 3 percent in 2012 before returning to anaemic growth in 2013, the OECD said on Monday.

Greece, the initial trigger for the euro zone debt crisis, is struggling through a fourth year of recession and faces bankruptcy without further loan tranches under a bailout programme to shore up its finances and overhaul its economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will resume growth, albeit only of 0.5 percent, in 2013, the OECD said in its World Economic Outlook, highlighting how badly the country needs reforms to kickstart a recovery.

"Risks to the outlook are substantial and remain skewed to the downside," said the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"Any weakening of the authorities' resolve to fully implement the (EU/IMF) adjustment programme would increase the risk of debt default," it added.

Excluding the benefits of a proposed bond swap to make the country's debt sustainable, the OECD expects the budget deficit to ease from 9 percent of GDP this year to 7 percent in 2012 and 5.3 percent in 2013.

"The sizeable consolidation required to arrest and reverse increases in the high debt-to-GDP ratio leaves no scope for fiscal easing in Greece," the OECD said, urging the country to cut spending rather than hiking taxes to avoid hurting the recovery.

"Tax evasion should be tackled decisively to restore confidence," the report said.

Structural reforms, such as opening up "closed professions," would help create jobs and mitigate the recession, said the OECD, which predicts the country's unemployment rate to hit a record 18.7 percent in 2013.

