ATHENS Greece's conservative opposition leader on Thursday called for a caretaker government to lead the country until snap elections are held, saying the present parliament should ratify a bailout package agreed last month.

Antonis Samaras, head of the New Democracy party, said a vital sixth tranche of aid from foreign lenders to keep Greece afloat should be released as soon as possible and before snap elections are held.

Samaras, whose party is expected to win the largest share of votes if elections were held now, said he would not back down from his demand for new elections.

"I'm asking for the formation of a temporary, transitional government with an exclusive mandate to immediately hold elections. And the ratification of the bailout deal from the current parliament," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister George Papandreou's government appeared on the verge of collapse on Thursday after his call for a referendum triggered a revolt within his party and raised the prospect that the country could be forced to quit the euro zone.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Deepa Babington)